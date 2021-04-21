Laser pointed at commercial aircraft at Auckland Airport

A laser was pointed at a commercial aircraft in Auckland on Wednesday night. Photo / 123rf

A laser was pointed at a commercial aircraft in Auckland on Wednesday night. Photo / 123rf

Police have received a report of a laser being pointed at a commercial aircraft at Auckland Airport tonight.

A police spokeswoman said the report came in at 7.15pm and the matter had been referred to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Last week, a domestic Air New Zealand aircraft was targeted by a laser pointer as it came in to land at Whangārei.

Air NZ's chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan confirmed the April 16 Whangārei incident, saying laser strikes were potentially dangerous and the airline supported authorities in taking action when they occur.

"The pilot followed the standard process and alerted Air Traffic Control and the aircraft landed without incident in Whangārei around 8.20pm."

High-powered laser attacks can distract or in extreme cases potentially blind crew.

Offenders face up to three years in prison or a fine up to $2000 if convicted of possession of a high-powered laser or up to 14 years in jail if convicted under the Crimes Act for endangering transport.