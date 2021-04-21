Masterton meth crash: Police find cash, drugs worth nearly $500,000 in vehicle that sped away and crashed

Inside the vehicle officers located cash and methamphetamine, worth up to $450,000. Photo / Supplied

Two people sped away from police only crash into a ditch minutes later, revealing to police a bounty of cash and methamphetamine worth nearly half a million dollars.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said the speeding vehicle, travelling north toward Eketahuna in the lower central North Island, had failed to stop for officers on State Highway 2 yesterday afternoon.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but just minutes later found it had crashed in a shallow culvert near Mount Bruce.

Inside the vehicle officers located cash and methamphetamine, worth up to $450,000.

A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, Bysouth said.

The man was also charged with a range of driving offences.

Both appeared in Masterton District Court

today and were remanded in custody to reappear on Friday, April 23.

Bysouth said police were inquiring about both the origin and intended destination of the drugs.

"Our officer, a member of the road policing team, did an exceptional job yesterday preventing further harm to our communities with this significant seizure."