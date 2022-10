Emergency services are on the scene of a large slip in Opotiki, Bay of Plenty.

Police were alerted to the slip on Waiotahe Beach Rd at 2.50pm today.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ are also on the scene.

A spokesperson from St John said one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The slip is blocking the entire road, and it will be some time until it is cleared, a police spokesperson said.