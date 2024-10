Wellington Water is responding to a wastewater overflow near Parliament. Photo / Wellington Water

A large pool of brown wastewater has spewed onto the street near Parliament in Wellington.

Wellington Water said it is responding to reports of a wastewater overflow on Featherston St in Pipitea.

People have been told to avoid the area.

