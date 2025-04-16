Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Lane Nichols: Commuter disruption as Auckland Transport cancels train network for April school holidays

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auckland Transport has canned the city's rail services for the entire April school holidays. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Transport has canned the city's rail services for the entire April school holidays. Photo / Alex Burton

Opinion by Lane Nichols
Lane Nichols is Deputy Head of News and a senior journalist for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years' experience in the industry.
Learn more
  • Auckland Transport’s train network has shut down for maintenance during school holidays.
  • The two-week closure has led to increased road congestion and lengthy bus replacement journeys.
  • Critics argue the disruption harms productivity and damages the city’s reputation.

Auckland Transport takes a lot of flak.

Controversial bike lanes, parking charges, costly pedestrian crossings, never-ending road works — you name it. It’s a thankless task.

Much of the criticism has come from Mayor Wayne Brown, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand