Auckland Transport hikes parking charges by 50c an hour

“We’ve also been investing in technology infrastructure and compliance tools to ensure parking spaces are used as intended and we are responsive to issues on the network.”

Strawbridge said demand for parking remained high in Auckland’s town and suburban centres.

“Public parking prices are adjusted sustainably and in several ways. The annual review looks at data including market conditions, economic conditions, operating costs, and considers socio-economic factors. We also make adjustments to prices based on demand and do this throughout the year.”

He said it was a similar approach to that taken each year when reviewing public transport fares, which also changed recently.

The process ensured users were paying a small share of the costs of running and maintaining Auckland’s parking, so the cost didn’t fall on ratepayers.

“Auckland Council is striving to keep rate increases low, and a small increase in parking prices is one way we are supporting this,” Strawbridge said.

AT’s parking prices last increased in August 2023, by $1, to keep up with costs.

AT said hourly charges for parking at all AT-managed car parks would also increase by 50c per hour, and daily price caps at these car parks would change as well.

Some areas of Auckland are excluded from the latest hike if they had had a recent price change (Devonport, Westgate, Eden Terrace South, Freemans Bay, Edgerley Ave in Parnell, and McNaughton Way and Delta Avenue in New Lynn).

