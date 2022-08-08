Landslide threatens homes in central Wellington

The slip on The Terrace. Photo / Adam Hendricks

A large slip is completely covering part of The Terrace in central Wellington and is threatening homes directly above it.

Three fire crews are at the scene and police are assisting with traffic management.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the slip was "a biggie".

It was on the section of The Terrace between Ghuznee St and Buller St, he said.

"It's blocking the whole road and it looks like it has brought down a big concrete retaining wall," MacLean said.

"There's a couple of houses up above it and Fenz (Fire and Emergency New Zealand) and our people are taking a look to see whether they need to be evacuated."

MacLean advised motorists and pedestrians to stay away from the area.