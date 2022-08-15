Police received multiple reports of disorder around 3.30am on August 7 at Point England Reserve. Photo / 123rf

A woman caught in the middle of a clash in an Auckland park involving a gun and metal bats says she thought she was going to die.

The woman and her partner were in their car near the Point England Reserve boat ramp in East Auckland around 3am the weekend before last trying to unwind after finishing work when another vehicle pulled into the park next to them.

Minutes later, more vehicles pulled into the car park. Masked occupants got out and a "warning shot" was fired, the woman, who the Herald agreed not to name, recalled.

The gun was fired again, she said, but not toward anybody.

She said the pair cowered inside their vehicle, locking their doors, winding up their windows and reclining their seats to be inconspicuous, as the attack continued metres from their car.

"I thought I was going to die.

"I wanted to drive away but I didn't want to get shot at. Just knowing there was a firearm just froze us because I wasn't expecting that at all."

A person from the group smashed their rear windscreen, back windows and back lights.

The woman said a person put their head through one of the smashed windows and made eye contact with her partner.

"There was just rage around us. There was no getting through to them, [I] had no idea what to do."

The woman said she was on the phone to the 111 call centre for 18 minutes as the chaos continued around her.

After the ordeal was over, the woman said she found blood splattered on their car, which was taken by police for examination.

She also found bloody handprint marks on the driver and passenger's door handle, which she thought meant someone had tried to get into their car.

"That freaked me out. [The] doors were locked, luckily."

A police spokesperson said multiple reports of disorder were received at Point England Reserve around 3.30am on August 7.

"In this instance attending staff made a tactical decision to make an armed approach to the scene given the report suggested a firearm was present.

"Subsequently two vehicles nearby were also stopped and searched, which were believed to be connected to the disorder incident."

The spokesperson said two people have been charged with various offences including failing to stop, resisting police and assaults police.



Police would still like to hear from anyone with information who can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 220807/4031.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 3.40am and treated three moderately injured patients. Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital.