Lady Hekia Parata says rejection of Sir Wira Gardiner’s veterans’ claim a ‘failure of a social contract’

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Sir Wira Gardiner and Hekia Parata. Composite photo / Mark MItchell

  • The Government is going to the High Court to challenge the late Sir Wira Gardiner’s brain tumour claim after it was upheld - again
  • Widow Lady Hekia Parata says Cabinet needs to make changes to better support veterans
  • It will be the fifth hearing of Gardiner’s claim, which he lodged before he died, to benefit other veterans


Former National Party Cabinet minister Lady Hekia Parata has slammed Veterans’ Affairs for “a failure of a social contract” and called for Minister for Veterans Chris Penk to intervene in the way veterans are treated in New Zealand.

Her comments come after the agency announced it

