Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Premium

SAS trooper talks about fighting in Afghanistan - and the post-war help he can't find

28 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

Our Special Air Service fought in the War on Terror but little has been said about what they did or the impact it had on those elite soldiers. Senior writer David Fisher spoke with former

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.