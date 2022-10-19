MetService National weather: October 19th - 22nd.

The weather will be a "mixed bag" across New Zealand today, but it is expected to be fine across much of the country for the long weekend.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said there were several fronts passing over the country today, bringing showers to many areas, but "there are currently no watches or warnings for heavy rain in the forecast".

"Temperatures are within a normal range for this time of the year across the country today, with the coolest temperatures in Southland and Otago.

"It will be a warm afternoon over the eastern parts of both islands, where temperatures will reach the high tens and even low twenties in places.

"Windy weather in the far south will spread up the east coast of South Island this evening with a cold front, passing over the South Island overnight.

"This would push northwards tomorrow bringing colder air to most of the country, except the far northern parts."

A big ridge of high pressure would start to move over behind the cold front resulting in drier and settled weather developing by Friday evening for almost all of Aotearoa, Fernandes said.

"The clear and calm conditions in this cooler air mass will bring a frosty Saturday morning to the inland parts of both islands.

"The good news is that this high remains over the country on Saturday and Sunday with mostly dry and warmer weather developing over the course of the weekend."

The next front would approach from the south on Sunday with a few showers for Fiordland and Westland, he said.

"This front moves over the lower and central South Island on Monday where temperatures drop and wet weather returns."

Fernandes said for the most part conditions were "good for travellers this weekend", although there would be showers for some parts of the country on Friday, hence the usual precautions while driving in wet weather should be taken.

"At the end of the weekend, people travelling through Southland and Otago should be prepared for rainy conditions, so wet roads for the drive home at the end of the long weekend are expected.

"No severe weather is expected for Hawke's Bay and the east coast of the North Island this weekend. They are likely to get a few showers with the cold front on Friday but no significant rainfall is expected in the area over the next few days."

Fernandes said travellers heading out on roads this weekend should practise "cautious driving, as usual, in any wet weather".

"Sunscreen is important if people are spending time outdoors, as we are expected much of New Zealand to be sunny this weekend, but even if it is cloudy, putting on that layer of skin protection is important.

"Lastly, any keen gardeners living inland might want to cover or protect sensitive plants overnight Friday into Saturday, morning as there is likely to be frost for many areas."

Northland to Manawatū, including Coromandel and the central high country, looks cloudy today with a forecast for a few showers.

Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are mainly fine with a few afternoon and evening showers, mainly inland.

Horowhenua to Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough are mainly fine.

Nelson and Buller are cloudy with a few showers, mainly in Buller, clearing and becoming fine in Nelson this morning.

Canterbury is fine this morning, but showers develop this evening.

Showers for Westland were clearing this morning. However, showers are developing in Fiordland late morning, then spreading north during the afternoon.

Otago and Southland are fine at first, then showers from afternoon, with southwesterly winds gusting 90km/h about the coast.

Chatham Islands is fine, but showers will develop this evening.