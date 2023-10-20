The long weekend getaway has had a devastating start on the roads, with people understood to have suffered critical injuries in a serious, multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Waipū in Northland.
It’s one of two serious crashes that have injured motorists and closed parts of state highways in New Zealand this afternoon.
The Waipū crash occurred at the intersection of SH1 and Shoemaker Rd just before 2pm, police said.
SH1 is now closed between Nova Scotia Drive and The Braigh in the Waipū area, Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland tweeted.
“The detour will add around 10 minutes travel time.”
The serious crash unit is already at the scene 40km south of Whāngārei, police said.
“Initial indications suggest there have been critical injuries.”
Emergency services are also responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles northwest of Whanganui, with serious injuries reported, police said.
The 1.30pm crash took place on SH3 between Maxwell Station Rd and Pukerimu Rd at Pākaraka.
SH3 is now closed with motorists told to follow diversions and expect delays.
‘Mixed bag’ for the long weekend
The long weekend is also kicking off on a wet note for the top of the country as people start leaving for holiday hotspots to make the most of the last three-day break before Christmas.
Showers and cloudy skies are forecast for the north today but most regions will finally see more settled weather for Labour Weekend with motorists urged to give themselves enough time to reach their destinations as traffic starts to build.
The first surf lifesaving patrols of the year are also set to start this weekend, with Sunday likely to be the best day for a swim.
In Auckland, many beaches are unsafe after a sewer collapse opened a 13m sinkhole on a private property on St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell, almost a month ago. More than eight million litres of wastewater a day has been flowing into Waitematā Harbour since.
It’s still not safe to swim at 20 beaches, according to safeswim.org.nz
They are:
- Bayswater
- Beach Haven
- Chapman Strand
- Christmas Beach
- Devonport
- Herne Bay
- Home Bay
- Judges Bay
- Kendall Bay
- Little Shoal Bay
- Masefield Beach
- Ōkahu Bay
- Point Chevalier
- Sentinel Road Beach
- Soldiers Bay
- St Mary’s Bay
- Taipari Strand
- Te Atatu Beach
- Te Tinana
- Torpedo Bay
MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the weather across New Zealand would be a mixed bag.
“Most places in the country will see varied weather across the three-day weekend.
“So if you’re heading away it’s worth packing a raincoat alongside your swimming outfit.”
Ferris said the weather over the weekend is more on the “benign side” so it’s not expected to have a large impact on those travelling through the weekend.
“Those heading away today will have a mainly fine run if they stay away from Northland and Southland.
“Saturday sees some showers sprinkled around the country, less so in western areas.
“Sunday is another showery day, clearer skies around Northland, Westland, Southland and Otago.
“Showers are mainly confined to the North Island on Monday but cloud will be spreading over the South Island as the next frontal system approaches from the Tasman Sea.”
By Monday, most regions should be settled and bathed in sunshine.
Auckland trains stop, central NI roadworks halted
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has announced the majority of sites on the state highway network in Waikato and Bay of Plenty will be shut down from midday today, meaning motorists will be able to reach their destination with as few obstructions as possible.
But several long-term sites, such as at the Ngāruawāhia Bypass, will continue to have restrictions.
“Key corridors such as SH1 north and south of Hamilton, and SH2 north of Tauranga, will be busy at certain times. Leaving an hour earlier or later can make a big difference,” Waka Kotahi said.
In the Waikato, Karāpiro visitors get a road bonus for Labour Weekend as Keeley Reserve will reopen, with work set to wrap up on the new turnaround bay this week.
In Auckland, the Western Line between Newmarket and New Lynn will close to replace the compacted rock between the tracks and upgrade drainage, which will take until May next year.
But KiwiRail chief planning officer David Gordon said unlike significant disruption on the upgraded Southern Line and continuing work on the Eastern Line, some trains will keep running, meaning the works are less disruptive for commuters.
Labour Weekend entertainment
Armageddon Expo is on all weekend at Auckland Showgrounds, starting at 6pm tonight. It’s the first Labour Weekend Armageddon Expo in four years.
The pop culture expo, which celebrates stars of TV, movie, comics and YouTube, had to forgo its traditional long weekend celebration over the past few years due to Covid-19 lockdowns and lease disputes over the Auckland Showgrounds venue.
In Tauranga, crowds of 20,000 are expected for art, food and cultural festivals over the long weekend.
The Whaka 100, a three-day mountain biking event held in Whakawarewa Forest, is set to attract about 7500 visitors to the Rotorua area this weekend.
In Northland, the four-day KOAST - Tai Tokerau Art Trail will see more than 140 artists (including several well-known guest artists) open their studios or galleries at more than 40 locations to the public from 10am-4pm each day.
What is Labour Day?
Labour Day commemorates the struggle for an eight-hour working day. New Zealand workers were among the first in the world to claim this right when, in 1840, the carpenter Samuel Parnell won an eight-hour day in Wellington.
Labour Day was first celebrated in New Zealand on October 28, 1890, when several thousand trade union members and supporters attended parades in the main centres. Government employees were given the day off to attend the parades and many businesses closed for at least part of the day.