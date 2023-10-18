The Bay of Islands Vintage railway is running train trips from Kawakawa throughout the long weekend.

This weekend is the long Labour Weekend holiday, with three days of time off for many, including the kids.

We know many parents and caregivers will be looking for things to do for themselves and their children, so here are a few things on in the Far North this Labour Weekend to keep everybody entertained.

And with the weather forecast being fairly good, if none of these events are suitable, there are plenty of beautiful beaches, wonderful walking tracks and oodles of outdoor entertainment and awesome activities to get into.

MetService said Saturday in the Far North looks set for occasional rain, clearing to fine, with fresh southerlies and a high of 20C.

Sunday will be fine, with southerlies easing and a high of 19C, while Monday will be partly cloudy with light winds and a high of 20C.

Friday to Monday:

If art is your thing and you’d like to see some great artworks, the four-day KOAST - Tai Tokerau Art Trail could be for you.

More than 140 artists (including several well-known guest artists) will open their studios or galleries at more than 40 locations to the public from 10am-4pm each day. Several Collective Art Hubs will also host a range of artists unable to open their own studios.

This is the eighth year KOAST - Tai Tokerau Art Trail is hosting an art trail with new artist members as well as talented guest artists. There will be ceramics, painting, jewellery, sculpture, photography, weaving and more. Take a carload of art lovers and explore the lovely Bay of Islands, meet artists and purchase original art directly from the artists. For full details go to https://koast.org.nz/

Saturday:

Mangonui Indoor Market is on at Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive from 10am to 1pm, with locally made produce, crafts and goods.

The INXS Sessions Tour is at Russell Boating Club, 46 Matauwhi Rd, Matauwhi Bay, from 7.30pm-10.30pm.

It’s a tribute showcasing the numerous hits of the band touted as the No 1 super group from 1980 to 1990. Mark Taipari does Michael Hutchence justice in his performance of the one-in-a-million star performer and his band.

The Irish folk group Grada is reuniting with a nine-date tour around New Zealand, including at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on Sunday

Sunday:

Traditional Irish folk group Grada will be at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, from 7pm–10pm.

A highlight of the traditional Irish music scene from 2001-2011, trad group Grada is reuniting in 2023 with a nine-date tour across New Zealand, including this night in Kerikeri.

Monday, Labour Day:

There’s a Christmas Workshop at Anō Anō, Shop 6, Bank St, Kaitāia, from 10am–noon.

Christmas might seem like a long way off, but if you want to be in for an early start on your gifts this is the workshop for you. You can send an email to anoanoclothingrescue@gmail.com to let them know you’re coming. Anō Anō runs on funding and donations, and koha is appreciated.

You can also:

Bay of Islands Vintage Railway:

Celebrate the long weekend with one of our awe-inspiring journeys alongside the beautiful Taumarere River. Trains running every day over Labour weekend, Friday, October 20-Monday, October 23.

For more details and timetables, go to https://www.bayofislandsvintagerailway.org.nz/

Looking for something to do this long weekend? A trip to the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds to learn more about the Treaty of Waitangi could be in order

Learn about the Treaty of Waitangi:

Take a guided tour through the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds where you can be challenged by Māori warriors, and admire the giant waka (Māori war canoe) and expansive views over the Pacific Ocean before enjoying a hearty meal cooked in a hangi (earth oven). Discover fascinating exhibitions and state-of-the-art learning spaces at Te Kōngahu - Museum of Waitangi.

Explore the top of the North Island:

The Tasman Sea meets the mighty Pacific Ocean at Cape Reinga, the northernmost tip of New Zealand, a must-see. Near the tip of Cape Reinga are the Te Paki Sand Dunes, the largest of their kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Discover the Waipoua Forest:

Embark on an intimate tour with Footprints Waipoua, one of two New Zealand experiences featured in Lonely Planet’s guide to authentic travel Code Green: Experiences of a Lifetime. Come face to face with Tāne Mahuta – God of the Forest and New Zealand’s largest kauri tree. Experience the ancient forest with local Māori guides and learn how the forest plays an important role in their lives and the eco-system.

A visit to see the famous kauri tree Tāne Mahuta, in Waipoua Forest, is one of many activities available in the Far North for people this long Labour Weekend

Walk in the footsteps of great ancestor, Kupe:

Manea, on the shores of the Hokianga Harbour, shares the stories and traditions of the great ancestor, Kupe. Experience a 75-minute multisensory journey of guided storytelling – through large scale artworks, film, performance, digital interaction, and the spectacular Hokianga environment.

Cycle from Coast to Coast:

Soak up the sun by pedal power as you explore old historic settlements, coastal views, lush forests and fascinating cultural sights on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail, stretching from the Bay of Islands’ east coast to the Hokianga Harbour in the west.

■ What is Labour Day?

Labour Day commemorates the struggle for an eight-hour working day. New Zealand workers were among the first in the world to claim this right when, in 1840, the carpenter Samuel Parnell won an eight-hour day in Wellington.

Labour Day was first celebrated in New Zealand on October 28, 1890, when several thousand trade union members and supporters attended parades in the main centres. Government employees were given the day off to attend the parades and many businesses closed for at least part of the day.



