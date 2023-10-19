The weather is shaping up to be mostly fine for Labour weekend.

It seems the thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain may finally be moving over for some more settled weather this Labour Day weekend.

As the skies clear up and the sun comes out, will Aucklanders be able to enjoy the warm weather swimming at the beach?

It’s not all sunshine this weekend, warns MetService meteorologist John Law.

“For many, there’s plenty to look forward to this long weekend no matter where you’ll be,” Law said.

“While we will be seeing some cloudier skies in the north at first this weekend, there is an improvement in the weather for the second half from Northland to the Bay of Plenty.

“If you are off to the East Coast, the first half of the weekend looks best, with cloudier skies returning for the second half.

“For the South Island, the West Coast looks set to stay dry with spells of sunshine.

“Thickening cloud in the east could bring an odd shower through the long weekend but there will be plenty of dry weather to enjoy.”

Whanganui could be this weekend’s holiday hotspot, with it expected to stay dry all weekend and temperatures forecast to reach 20 degrees.

In Auckland, the weather is expected to be mostly fine, with a few showers on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the best day for weather, followed by the worst on Monday, where isolated showers are expected for the majority of the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 22 degrees most days, so which beaches are safe to cool off at?

The sewer collapse saw a 13-metre-deep sinkhole open on a private property on St George’s Bay Rd on Monday, September 25. Over eight million litres of wastewater a day has been flowing into the harbour since the Herald first reported the collapse.

The beaches still affected are:

Bayswater

Beach Haven

Chapman Strand

Christmas Beach

Devonport

Herne Bay

Home Bay

Judges Bay

Kendall Bay

Little Shoal Bay

Masefield Beach

Okahu Bay

Point Chevalier

Sentinel Road Beach

Soldiers Bay

St Mary’s Bay

Taipari Strand

Te Atatu Beach

Te Tinana

Torpedo Bay