Labour weekend weather: Settled weather on the cards, but will you be able to swim in Auckland?

The weather is shaping up to be mostly fine for Labour weekend.

It seems the thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain may finally be moving over for some more settled weather this Labour Day weekend.

As the skies clear up and the sun comes out, will Aucklanders be able to enjoy the warm weather swimming at the beach?

It’s not all sunshine this weekend, warns MetService meteorologist John Law.

“For many, there’s plenty to look forward to this long weekend no matter where you’ll be,” Law said.

“While we will be seeing some cloudier skies in the north at first this weekend, there is an improvement in the weather for the second half from Northland to the Bay of Plenty.

“If you are off to the East Coast, the first half of the weekend looks best, with cloudier skies returning for the second half.

“For the South Island, the West Coast looks set to stay dry with spells of sunshine.

“Thickening cloud in the east could bring an odd shower through the long weekend but there will be plenty of dry weather to enjoy.”

Whanganui could be this weekend’s holiday hotspot, with it expected to stay dry all weekend and temperatures forecast to reach 20 degrees.

In Auckland, the weather is expected to be mostly fine, with a few showers on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the best day for weather, followed by the worst on Monday, where isolated showers are expected for the majority of the day.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 22 degrees most days, so which beaches are safe to cool off at?

The sewer collapse saw a 13-metre-deep sinkhole open on a private property on St George’s Bay Rd on Monday, September 25. Over eight million litres of wastewater a day has been flowing into the harbour since the Herald first reported the collapse.

The beaches still affected are:

  • Bayswater
  • Beach Haven
  • Chapman Strand
  • Christmas Beach
  • Devonport
  • Herne Bay
  • Home Bay
  • Judges Bay
  • Kendall Bay
  • Little Shoal Bay
  • Masefield Beach
  • Okahu Bay
  • Point Chevalier
  • Sentinel Road Beach
  • Soldiers Bay
  • St Mary’s Bay
  • Taipari Strand
  • Te Atatu Beach
  • Te Tinana
  • Torpedo Bay
20 beaches are still unsafe to swim at this Labour Weekend. Photo / Safe Swim
