In a video from 2022, Tim and Belinda Farmer talk about what makes the Whaka 100 so special.

Rotorua is expected to be booming this Labour Weekend with the return of one of the biggest mountain biking events in the southern hemisphere and a Filipino cultural festival – both set to bring thousands of people into the city.

The long weekend marks the start of the high tourist season for Rotorua as New Zealand emerges from its “winter hibernation”, a tourism marketing expert says.

Bookings for accommodation, including holiday homes, are at about 90 per cent occupancy.

The Whaka 100, a three-day mountain biking event held in Whakawarewa Forest, is set to attract about 7500 visitors.

Whaka 100 marketing and sponsorship manager Mike Cockin said he was expecting about 3000 riders and 4500 supporters across the long weekend.

“The Isuzu Utes Whaka 100 brings over $4.5 million to the Rotorua economy not just on race weekend but throughout the year,” Cockin said.

Riders visited the region multiple times to train and practise on the Whakawarewa trails and would also visit their “favourite places to eat, drink and relax” while in Rotorua.

The event welcomed everyone from first-time riders and families to weekend warriors and elite riders, he said.

“It’ll be a celebration of mountain biking, community and the incredible trails we’re given access to in Whakarewarewa Forest.”

Whaka100 is one of the most challenging mountain biking events in the southern hemisphere. Photo / Whaka100

Rotorua is also set to celebrate Filipino food, sport and culture this weekend.

Federation of Filipino Associations, Societies & Clubs in New Zealand vice-president Ronald Espellarga said the festival would bring about 6000 visitors.

“We’re really excited about this big event happening for the fourth time [in Rotorua].”

He believed it was “injecting” tourism activity into Rotorua accommodation and hospitality providers.

The cultural event would include nine sports competitions, including basketball, badminton, bowling, tennis and golf. The competitions will be held at sporting clubs and schools.

A traditional Filipino food festival will be held at Government Gardens on Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment, performers and a bouncy castle, with the public welcome.

Espellarga said people should come to taste traditional Filipino cuisine.

A Filipino food, sport and culture festival will be celebrated in Rotorua this Labour Weekend.

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said Labour Weekend was “looking good” for business and tourism.

The conservation forest and zipline were an opportunity for tourists to “connect with friends, family and nature”.

“The forest is a real attraction to get into the canopies and into the ancient native forest.”

He said domestic tourists at popular tourist destinations helped create a positive “vibe” in the town.

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button.

Aura Accommodation Rotorua owner Nick Fitzgerald said its rooms were almost fully booked for the weekend.

“Looks like town will be at or near capacity, especially Saturday and Sunday.”

Economic development agency RotoruaNZ brand and marketing manager Haydn Marriner said Labour Weekend was the starting point for Rotorua’s “high tourist season”.

“It marks the upswing in both international and domestic visitation as Aotearoa emerges from our winter hibernation.”

Data indicated high levels of tourists pre-booking accommodation providers and Saturday night bookings appeared to be more than 90 per cent taken.

Marriner said positive accommodation numbers indicated support for the region’s attractions, activities and hospitality providers.

Domestic tourists were most likely to come from neighbouring towns such as Tauranga, Hamilton and Taupō.

He said popular tourist activities in Rotorua included mountain biking, Skyline Gondola and Luge, Zorb, Te Puia Māori Arts and Crafts, Rotorua Canopy Tours and whitewater rafting on the Kaituna River.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said tourists were “integral to the success of hospitality businesses, particularly in our tourist hotspots”.

The association had seen reports of “some strong forward bookings over the summer period for tourists” and many owners in the industry were hopeful it would be a strong trading period.

Bed and Breakfast Association New Zealand president Ann-Marie Johnson said the international season of tourism had begun and was “looking pretty good”.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.