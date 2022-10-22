Labour Weekend road toll: Two killed in crashes in Wellington and Waikato

Emergency services were called around 11am. Photo / File

Two people have died in crashes on the roads this long weekend.

A person has died following a serious crash in the Wellington region earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the High St collision in Taita at about 11am.

The road has now reopened and a police spokesperson thanked motorists for their patience.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Another person died in a serious crash on Horotiu Rd/SH 39 in Waikato. The road remains closed and police are still asking people to avoid the area.

The crashes bring the toll on our roads this long weekend to two. Last year's road toll over the same period, which ends early Tuesday morning, was seven.

New Zealand is tracking towards having the highest roading death tolls in more than a decade with 296 deaths as of October 20. This is almost the same as this point in 2018 which, along with 2017, were the worst years since 2009.

Detailed year-to-date data is not available for 2017.

The Automobile Association (AA) says although New Zealand's road safety strategy is sound, the initiatives need to be rolled out faster and more extensively.

Meanwhile, government agencies say there is no "silver bullet" to addressing the country's road safety issues and if it weren't for the work done so far, the road fatality statistics would be worse.

This Labour Weekend, the head of the police's road safety syndicate has pleaded with people to slow down and stay alert on the road and a man who lost his mother in a crash this year has urged motorists to be patient and courteous this weekend.

An annual road toll is provisional until a few months after a year has ended, meaning it can change when more information on a crash comes to light.

Crash fatalities can be excluded from the toll in some circumstances, including if the crash was intentional or related to a medical event. Deaths that happen 30 days after a crash are not included in the toll.

This year is on track to be in line with 2018 and deaths to date are higher than the same point in the intervening three years.

Fewer died in 2020 and 2021 than 2018 and 2019, however, there were also fewer motorists on the road with people confined to their homes and neighbourhoods during Covid-19 lockdowns and the borders closed to visitors.

New Zealand's deadliest year for road crashes was 1973. The population was 60 per cent of what it is today, and a staggering 843 people died on the roads.

Seatbelts had been required in the front seats of vehicles since 1965, however, wearing them was not compulsory until 1975.

The overall trend since 1973 has been downward and the Ministry of Transport has stressed the importance of taking the long-term trend into account as the crash statistics can have year-on-year variations.