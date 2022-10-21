A driver fleeing police crashed into another vehicle last night in Christchurch.

A person has been critically injured in a crash in Christchurch after the car they were in fled from police.

Police first sighted the car on Bealey Ave at about 3.30am today.

Officers signalled for the car to stop on Stanmore Rd but the driver fled, police said.

Police did not pursue.

However, the vehicle "crashed a short time later, striking another vehicle and power poles", police said.

One person from the fleeing vehicle received critical injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The Serious Crash Unit is now examining the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.