MetService National weather: October 21st - 24th.

Kiwis should be able to enjoy plenty of sun over Labour weekend, however it could be a chilly start Saturday morning and some holiday hotspots in the South Island and the Far North could see cloud and the odd shower.

Calm and dry weather is brought in by a high-pressure system, quickly replacing a front which brought a cold blast earlier in the week.

A group of friends enjoy the sunny weather, a taste of what is to come for Labour weekend for most of the country. Photo / File

"With cold air in place behind the front and the high-pressure clearing skies, we expect a sharp drop in overnight temperatures between Friday and Saturday. It will be a very chilly start to the long weekend with frost likely for many inland communities on Saturday morning," MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said.

Big swells on the water should ease over the weekend after reaching around the country today.

"So, by Saturday, although sunny and warmer, it could be quite unpleasant out on the water. People planning on heading out should check local conditions on the MetService website before doing so," Fernandes said.

Fine weather is forecast for the Coromandel, lasting until Tuesday. A run of sunshine in the Bay of Plenty could see temperatures hit 22C on Monday.

Cloud is forecast about Northland as well as Hawke's Bay throughout Saturday and Sunday. Kaitaia should stay around 20C, while Napier could reach 23C by Monday.

In Nelson, morning cloud could linger but should give way to fine skies over the weekend. Temperatures should still hit 22C on Monday, after a cold start to the weekend on Saturday.

Queenstown should remain just under 20C and sunny until taking a turn for rain on Monday.

Lower areas of Southland and Otago can expect some frost on Saturday.

"The further north you go the higher the elevation the frosts go too," a WeatherWatch report reads.

"For the most part frosts don't look heavy - but at this critical time of year for growers the attention to detail matters."

Big swells on the water should ease over the weekend after reaching around the country today. Photo / File

Showers are forecast for Fiordland and Westland on Sunday, with a new front from the south. Franz Josef will sit at 16C over the holiday and Westport could see 17C.

By Monday evening, wet weather could set in and spread up the east coast of the South Island.

Fine weather is forecast for Christchurch, potentially hitting a high of 24C on Sunday.

Dunedin is in for a sunny start to Labour weekend before cloud and rain take over. A high of 19C is forecast for the southern city on Sunday.