“Stop the occupation. Stop the illegal taking of land.”
RNZ asked Webb on Wednesday morning whether creating and sharing the video of the chant was appropriate.
“They’re not words I would use, but there are very strong feelings out there,” Webb said in a statement.
“I certainly think the Government should take a much stronger stance on the conflict.”
Speaking on Morning Report on Wednesday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins had blamed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in part for the poor behaviour and culture at Parliament.
“The Prime Minister certainly doesn’t lead by example when it comes to not using inflammatory political rhetoric and not attacking people in an ad hominem way, which he does on a near daily basis.”
Comment has been sought from the PM’s office.
Webb has courted controversy on social media before.
In May, he apologised and deleted a tweeted jibe at ACT leader David Seymour: “Do you think [Seymour] doesn’t like humus because it’s too close to [Hamas]?”
Separately on Wednesday, Labour issued a statement calling for the coalition to ban government agencies from purchasing goods or services from Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories of Gaza and the West Bank.