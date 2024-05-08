Alleged Ponsonby gunman found dead, two Canterbury houses go up in flames and footage emerges of a terrifying airborne crash in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A Labour MP has apologised for making a social media post about Act Party leader and Government minister David Seymour and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza in the Middle East.

Duncan Webb posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Do you think [David Seymour] doesn’t like humus (sic) because it’s too close to [Hamas]?”

Webb was referencing Seymour’s announcement - as Associate Education Minister - that the free school lunch programme would be stripped back to no-frills options of sandwiches and fruit rather than quinoa and hummus.

Webb’s post also played on the near-homophones “hummus” and “Hamas”, the latter being a designated terrorist group and responsible for an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 that sparked the current ongoing conflict.

In a statement provided to the Herald, Webb apologised for making the post.

“It was an error of judgment,” Webb said.

“I shouldn’t have tweeted it and I am sorry I did.”

The Herald understands Labour leader Chris Hipkins spoke to his MP about the post.

In a statement, Hipkins said Webb’s post was a mistake.

“He realised it wasn’t good judgment and he apologised,” Hipkins said.

Graphic cartoon of Seymour posted by Labour MP

Webb’s post was the second instance in which Hipkins has had to speak to his MPs over inappropriate content about Seymour.

Last month, Hipkins made senior MP Peeni Henare take down posts from his social media showing a cartoon of Seymour with faeces coming from his eyes and an anus for a mouth. It was one of a series of posts spoofing the Garbage Pail Kids trading cards of the 80s.

Hipkins told Stuff: “It’s not appropriate and doesn’t add to positive political discourse. Criticism of a politician’s policies and priorities is a legitimate part of the democratic process. Personal denigration is not.

“I have asked Peeni to remove these posts and he has indicated he will do that,” he said.

Seymour, along with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, have had their likeness used in other outrageous content.

Soon after finishing coalition negotiations following last year’s election, a poster of the three leaders was stuck up in Wellington with their heads emblazoned on a cartoon penis.

A council spokesman confirmed to the Herald an instruction had been sent out for staff to remove the posters if they saw them.

Seymour told Newstalk ZB he hadn’t seen the poster but when given a description of what it was, he called it “pretty interesting”.

