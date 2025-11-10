Labour calls for safety standards for baby slings, wraps and carriers

Labour spokeswoman for Commerce and Consumer Affairs Arena Williams is calling for safety standards for baby slings, wraps and carriers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s important the products [parents] buy with their hard-earned money are doing what they’re meant to,” she said.

Her comments come after a Herald story highlighted the potential dangers associated with unsafe babywearing products and practices, which have caused injuries in New Zealand and deaths in Australia and the United States.

In 2019, an Australian mother taking her 3-week-old boy for a postnatal check-up found him dead when she unwrapped him from a sling to give him to a nurse for an examination.

Despite CPR being performed, the infant could not be saved.

A coroner later said the baby had mostly suffocated to death while pressed against the fabric sling. The sling manufacturer was cleared of any liability over the child’s death.

Young mother with her newborn baby son in a sling. Babies have been carried this way throughout history and around the world, and Plunket recommends it when done safely.

That was one of at least five deaths in Australia related to baby slings or carriers since 2004. There have been many more reported in the US.

But Simpson said the Government had no plans to introduce regulations for baby carriers.

“As with all products, I would urge consumers to follow manufacturers’ instructions on safe use.”

He said he had been advised that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) had not received any complaints about baby carriers.

“All New Zealand businesses and individuals that make or sell products - including retailers, online sellers and manufacturers - are responsible for making sure the products they supply are safe.”

Founder of Auckland’s The Sleep Store, Louise Tanguay, said while it’s great to see parents keeping their babies close in carriers, she was dismayed by some of the unsafe baby carrying she was increasingly seeing, including on TikTok.

Louise Tanguay founded Babywearing Aotearoa and The Sleep Store. She wants parents to get the best information around babywearing so they know how to do it safely. Photo / Supplied

She said carriers sold here should meet international safety standards, similar to those for car seats and cots.

“There’s so much unsafe babywearing being shown... without checking baby’s airways are clear. It’s common to see the baby carrier right over baby’s head,” she said.

Tanguay wants to see New Zealand formally recognise the European Union and US safety standards for baby carriers, which also prevent the importation of unsafe baby carriers from overseas.

“New Zealand families should have confidence that the baby carrier they buy is tested and safe.”

Tanguay established the charity Babywearing Aotearoa, which has a popular TikTok page featuring video demonstrations of various carriers.

The ‘TICKS’ rule

After the Australian newborn died in 2019, New South Wales Health updated its advice and started promoting the Ticks rule to help parents remember the safety message.

The acronym stands for Tight - hold baby tight and high. In view - baby must be seen by the parent at all times. Close - baby should be close enough to kiss. Keep - baby’s chin off their chest and Supported - the baby’s back should be supported in a natural position.

The TICKS acronym is a helpful reminder for parents about the rule for safe babywearing.

Ticks has been adopted in New Zealand by Whānau Āwhina Plunket as official advice on safe practice.

No official regulations exist in New Zealand. Consumer NZ has published a baby carrier buying guide for parents - advising people to look for the US standard ASTM F2236 or EU standard EN 13209-2 to ensure their carrier has been rigorously tested.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.