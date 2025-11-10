Labour calls for safety standards for baby slings, wraps and carriers

Baby carriers offer a practical way for parents to take care of their babies while tending to other tasks - but if not used correctly can be dangerous. Photo / Thinkstock
Labour has urged the Government to introduce safety standards for babywearing products.
Figures from ACC reveal eight claims this year for infants and toddlers injured in slings, carriers and wraps.
Last year there were 11.
Labour spokeswoman for Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Manurewa MP Arena Williams, has called on theMinister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Scott Simpson, to make the changes to bring peace of mind to parents.
“It’s important the products [parents] buy with their hard-earned money are doing what they’re meant to,” she said.
Her comments come after a Herald story highlighted the potential dangers associated with unsafe babywearing products and practices, which have caused injuries in New Zealand and deaths in Australia and the United States.
Despite CPR being performed, the infant could not be saved.
A coroner later said the baby had mostly suffocated to death while pressed against the fabric sling. The sling manufacturer was cleared of any liability over the child’s death.
That was one of at least five deaths in Australia related to baby slings or carriers since 2004. There have been many more reported in the US.
But Simpson said the Government had no plans to introduce regulations for baby carriers.
“As with all products, I would urge consumers to follow manufacturers’ instructions on safe use.”
He said he had been advised that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) had not received any complaints about baby carriers.
“All New Zealand businesses and individuals that make or sell products - including retailers, online sellers and manufacturers - are responsible for making sure the products they supply are safe.”
Founder of Auckland’s The Sleep Store, Louise Tanguay, said while it’s great to see parents keeping their babies close in carriers, she was dismayed by some of the unsafe baby carrying she was increasingly seeing, including on TikTok.
She said carriers sold here should meet international safety standards, similar to those for car seats and cots.
“There’s so much unsafe babywearing being shown... without checking baby’s airways are clear. It’s common to see the baby carrier right over baby’s head,” she said.
After the Australian newborn died in 2019, New South Wales Health updated its advice and started promoting the Ticks rule to help parents remember the safety message.
The acronym stands for Tight - hold baby tight and high. In view - baby must be seen by the parent at all times. Close - baby should be close enough to kiss. Keep - baby’s chin off their chest and Supported - the baby’s back should be supported in a natural position.
Ticks has been adopted in New Zealand by Whānau Āwhina Plunket as official advice on safe practice.
No official regulations exist in New Zealand. Consumer NZ has published a baby carrier buying guide for parents - advising people to look for the US standard ASTM F2236 or EU standard EN 13209-2 to ensure their carrier has been rigorously tested.
