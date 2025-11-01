Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Babywearing experts call for safety regulations as babies are harmed in carriers, slings and wraps

Vaimoana Mase
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Babywearing has been practised for centuries as a practical and hands-free way for parents to carry and settle babies, including while caring for older children.

Babywearing has been practised for centuries as a practical and hands-free way for parents to carry and settle babies, including while caring for older children.

Experts are calling on the Government to introduce safety standards for baby carriers and clear advice for parents after injuries in New Zealand and deaths in Australia and the United States.

As talk of the practice of babywearing surges on social media and among new parents, figures from ACC reveal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save