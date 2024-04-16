Harassment directed at our politicians is rising and more details emerge of the aftermath of a Sydney church stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

A 23-year-old man who pulled a woman from her vehicle and held her at knifepoint while attempting to steal her car near a hospital has been arrested.

Senior Sergeant Jason Mccoy of Waitaki Police said officers made a quick arrest of the man in what was called a serious incident in Oamaru last night.

Around 6.45pm it was reported to police that a man with a knife was attempting to steal vehicles near the hospital.

The offender grabbed a woman out of her vehicle and held her at knifepoint, police said.

He then allegedly attempted to drive away in her car but, when it failed to start, he went on to steal another woman’s vehicle and flee the scene.

He was stopped shortly after on Thames St by an officer and taken into custody without incident, Mccoy said.

The man will face charges of aggravated robbery and driving while forbidden. He is expected to appear in Timaru District Court today.

“This would have been a terrifying incident for the two victims, who were fortunately not injured, and they are being supported by police,” Mccoy said.

“Police would like to thank the witnesses and members of the public that came to the victim’s aid.

“There is no place for this activity in our community, and where it does occur we work hard to hold offenders to account and support those affected.”