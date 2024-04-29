Barabara Wright was walking with her two dogs, Kippa and Hugo, when they were attacked by a large pack of dogs, Kippa was mauled and had to be euthanised a week later.

An expert animal behaviourist says pack-dog walking should be regulated and there should be a cap on the number of dogs walked at one time.

An East Auckland dog owner is welcoming the idea after her beloved pet had to be euthanised following a mauling by off-leashed pack-walked dogs on a public track.

It comes as the Auckland Council looks at changing the laws around dog-walking businesses early next year.

Expert animal behaviourist Mark Vette said he would be open to looking into regulations for pack walking animals.

This included the possibility of making pack walkers obtain a special licence proving they have the skills to take care of their animals when in public and capping the number of dogs walked at one time.

He said the pack mentality was “dangerous” when not handled by skilled professionals.

“If one goes off and [attacks] and you’ve got 12 dogs attached to your waist and two other dogs getting involved, you know, you’re just out of your depth in terms of being [in] control,” Vette said.

He said there are a lot of factors in controlling large groups during walks, especially when you unleash them in popular, public areas.

Vette said at the bare minimum a well-documented rapport with all the dogs and the ability to recall them at a moment’s notice was needed.

“The biggest issue is you’ve got to have a very good recall on your dogs if you’re out in parks and places where they’re not contained with a fence.

“When you introduce a new one you’ve got to be quite careful because, you know, the other dogs have established their pack mentality, their friendship between each other.”

He suggested the number of dogs walked by one person be capped at 10 per person to ensure they have control over the pack at all times.

Family devastated after off-leash mauling

Barbara Wright hopes regulations come sooner than later after her beloved dog had to be euthanised following a mauling by off-leash pack dogs.

She is now urging others to be on the lookout for the pack walked by Stimulated K9 on East Auckland tracks to save their pets from the same fate.

She said her family are devastated and she and her other pup Hugo are “absolutely traumatised” after the incident.

“I keep waking up in the middle of the night and can hear her whining.”

Barbara was walking with her two dogs, Kippa and Hugo, when they were attacked by a large pack of dogs. Photo / Michael Craig

She posted about the incident on several Facebook pages and has been met with an outpouring of support as well as many similar stories involving dogs from Stimulated K9.

Auckland Council’s animal management team leader Angie Castro said they were “thoroughly investigating” the incident.

“Currently, a dog walker has the same legal responsibilities as an owner. This includes keeping the dogs in their care under control at all times and ensuring the dogs do not attack any person or animal.

“This means the dog walker is responsible for deciding whether it is appropriate to walk any one or more particular dogs and can be held accountable if an incident occurs.”

The council’s Dog Management Bylaw 2019 is undergoing a review, and regulations for commercial dog walkers are being considered as part of that process. Any proposed changes will be open to public feedback in early 2025, Castro said.

