The group enticed the seagull into their car with chips. Photo / File - Babiche Martens

A member of the public had a knife pulled on them at the weekend when they attempted to intervene as a group of people enticed a seagull into their car with a bag of chips.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the carpark of a Fresh Choice at Green Island, where occupants of a car had been feeding chips to seagulls, eventually enticing one into the car.

“As a result, another motorist in the carpark told them to ‘cut it out’,” Bond said.

The occupants of that car got out and challenged the intervening stranger, and pulled a knife on them.

Bond said police who attended located the occupants of that car, and after speaking with them invoked a search without warrant and recovered the knife.

He said police were waiting for CCTV footage to determine the accurate events, but confirmed the teen who presented the knife was a 15-year-old male.

The seagull was released and did not appear to be injured.