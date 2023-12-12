Fiery day in the House as Parliament gets back to business, Cook Strait cost blowout lands with the Finance Minister and how Auckland Council is addressing crime in the city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Interislander / AP / Parliament TV / NZHerald

An armed man’s carjacking spree, in which he targeted at least five drivers before fleeing across Auckland in rush hour traffic this morning, has left one person in hospital.

Police arrested the man in Onehunga after spiking the car he stole in Greenhithe while he drove down Dominion Rd.

Inspector Kai Shao said police got a report a man had tried stopping and stealing a vehicle on the Albany Highway as he brandished a weapon at 7.53am today.

This attempt was unsuccessful and the victim managed to drive away, Shao said.

St John Ambulance took the victim to hospital in a moderate condition, a spokesman for the ambulance service said.

The man then tried to force three other drivers from their cars on the highway before managing to steal a car on his fifth attempt.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the man driving across the city and down Dominion Rd.

Officers spiked the car “on a number of occasions” before the man stopped in Onehunga and then got out and ran away.

Police found and arrested him shortly after, Shao said.

“This brazen and violent offending has no place in our community, and the offender’s actions were unacceptable in putting the public at risk,” he said.

“We are ensuring we are following up with motorists that were caught up in this morning’s incidents, as well as making sure they have access to support.

“I would like to acknowledge the various Police staff that responded to these incidents this morning so that this matter could be brought to a conclusion safely.”

Shao said the man would be charged later.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.












