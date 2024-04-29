A person had to be cut out of a vehicle following a crash on Heta Rd on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is in a serious condition at Taranaki Base Hospital after being cut out of a car that crashed into a bank in New Plymouth.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to a car that crashed into a bank on Heta Rd at 6.50am on Tuesday.

“There was one person trapped inside the vehicle.”

Fire crews cut the person out of the car.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident on Heta Rd in Highlands Park at 6.51am.

“We treated and transported one patient to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.”

St John responded with one ambulance, a first-response unit and an operations manager.

Two fire trucks from New Plymouth attended and police were also at the scene.

