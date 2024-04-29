Ballroom Blitz is touring New Zealand in May and June.

Australian choreographer and triple Dancing with the Stars champion Aric Yegudkin is directing a new show called Ballroom Blitz, which comes to New Zealand shores next month.

The national tour takes place in 12 towns, including Taupō and Hamilton, from May 28 to June 16.

A dozen first-class dancers will be accompanied on stage by a five-piece band and two vocalists to bring the moves in this dance extravaganza - ballroom dancing unleashed.

Ballroom Blitz spins traditional ballroom dance and mixes it with new choreographies to the sounds of Michael Buble, Desree, Elvis, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and more.

Following their sensational hit show Celtica during the pandemic in March 2021 and August 2023, Base Entertainment is brimming with excitement to bring their one of their shows to New Zealand again.

Producer Anthony Street said: “Returning without the need to quarantine feels like we’re dancing on air.

“We’re ready to kick up the energy and groove with our fantastic New Zealand audience once again.”

Yegudkin’s artistry takes centre stage and audiences can expect to be transported to a world where every step tells a story, the organisers said.

The cast features Dancing with the Stars winners and stars, including Shae Mountain, a talented Kiwi-born star who razzle-dazzled audiences when he teamed up with Kiwi comedian Laura Daniel in 2019.

They not only danced their way into the hearts of viewers but also built a beautiful friendship.

Other world-class dancers include Ash-Leigh Hunter, Ruby Gherbaz, Julian Caillon, Joshua O’Grady, Stephanie Cappas, Daria Walczak, Nick Chan, Jessica Grivan, Kim Perry and Neville Parry.

”I was inspired to create a story that brought the art of ballroom dancing into the modern era,” said Street.

“We have been able to create something that we feel is truly beautiful and will leave audiences inspired and excited to learn more.

“The dancers are ready to remind audiences that the possibilities are limitless when it comes to dance.”

Ballroom Blitz opens at Tauranga’s Baycourt Community & Arts Centre on Tuesday, May 28, followed by Great Lake Centre, Taupō, on May 29; Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Rotorua, May 30; and Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton, on Saturday, June 1. The tour then heads to Auckland’s Bruce Mason Centre then south to Wellington, Napier and Palmerston North before taking in five South Island venues.

For details, more information and ticket sales go to ballroomblitztheshow.com

We have a double pass to Ballroom Blitz in Hamilton for a lucky reader. To be in the draw email your name, address, and daytime phone number to hnfthcomps@gmail.com, with Ballroom Blitz in the subject, by midday next Friday, May 10.