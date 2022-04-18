Police investigating a brutal attack on staff at a Hamilton Kmart store have now interviewed the battered workers as the hunt for the culprits continues.
A police spokeswoman confirmed today that staff at the store had been spoken to yesterday and that inquiries were ongoing.
At the time, the offenders - two women - were allegedly trying to leave the store without paying for goods.
In a video of the incident posted to Facebook, security staff can be seen wrestling with one woman pulling a young female security officer's hair.
Another woman - armed with kitchen tongs - uses them to stab the back of the young female security staffer before stabbing a male staff member trying to stop her from taking goods out of the store.
A member of the public, wearing a red hat, steps in trying to help as the first woman continues to pull at the young security guard's hair.
Staff can be heard saying: "Let go of her hair!"
One woman yells out: "Get f***ed! F**k off!"
Other members of the public can be seen standing back as one of the women manages to break through carrying a bunch of clothes and what appears to be a hair straightener.
It is understood the pair managed to get away. After the incident, staff closed the store.
Police confirmed they received a report of an assault at a commercial property on Bryce St just after 11.30pm on Saturday.
"It looks like two people were injured but declined medical assistance," a statement said.
Police officers responded but were unable to find any staff still on site, police said.