Facial recognition in supermarkets - inside the privacy inquiry and when it’s coming to a shop near you

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Facial recognition in supermarkets hailed a success, tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and can your boss really force you back to the office?
  • Significant caveats have been flagged over live facial recognition in the Privacy Commissioner review;
  • Review of supermarket trial found to be lawful, to have protected people’s privacy and to have reduced serious offending;
  • Serious data gaps found in trial that recorded 226 million scans of suspect faces.

What was the facial recognition trial?

Foodstuffs North Island - operators of Pak’N Save and New World - wanted to introduce facial recognition technology into 25 stores for a six-month trial period.

As the Privacy Commissioner’s office said at the time,

