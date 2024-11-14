Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Supermarket facial recognition: ‘Most recidivous minors’ already known, will not be entered into databases, company says

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Foodstuffs has said its system deleted images automatically and immediately unless the image matched with that in the same store’s record of 'offenders and accomplices'. Photo / Tero Vesalainen, Getty Images, File

Foodstuffs has said its system deleted images automatically and immediately unless the image matched with that in the same store’s record of 'offenders and accomplices'. Photo / Tero Vesalainen, Getty Images, File

Foodstuffs says it’s comfortable using facial recognition technology despite concerns raised by some consumer and civil liberties groups.

Consumer NZ said the Foodstuffs North Island trial raised issues about privacy, accuracy and racial discrimination.

It said the trial gathered no information on the ethnicity of individuals mistakenly identified by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business