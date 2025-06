'Police will be speaking with all involved to establish what has occurred,' a police spokesperson said. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is seriously injured after a cyclist and a car collided in Northcote this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the intersection of Onewa Rd and Queen St in Northcote about 7.16am following reports of a crash between a cyclist and a car.

“One patient, in a serious condition, was transported to Auckland City Hospital,” a St John spokesperson said.