Those living in the South Island are waking to sub-zero conditions after temperatures across the country plunged overnight.

It is as low as -8.9C in Mount Cook and -3C in Blenheim and Queenstown.

The country’s highest temperatures are currently in the north, with Whangārei on 13C and Kaitaia on 11C.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said they expected it to be “colder than usual” this morning – and the cold temperatures are set to stick around.