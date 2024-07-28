There was a moderate chance of that watch being upgraded to a warning - with snowfall possibly reaching warning criteria for the Otago, Southland, and Fiordland areas.

The snow level was expected to lower to 300m to 500m overnight Monday and during Tuesday morning – with potentially large accumulations about eastern Otago.

Motorists using the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), Milford Road (SH94), and Crown Range Rd – where as much as 15cm of snow was possible in places above 700m - were also urged to take care.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Mt Taranaki, Westland District, Southland, and Clutha about and northwest of Raes Junction today. There was a moderate chance of these being upgraded to a warning.

Elsewhere, the weather system brought a risk of strong winds to areas including Westland and the Fiords – and a heavy rain watch is in place for Mt Taranaki, Westland District, Southland and Clutha.

People in most parts of New Zealand could generally expect wet weather over the next few days, Bellam said – but in northern centres like Whanganui, which is forecast to hit a mild 17C today, conditions wouldn’t be as cold as in the south.

“As we head into Wednesday, we’ve got low confidence of heavy rain for eastern parts of the South Island – and on Thursday, we see that cold air in the south spreading up into the North Island,” he said.

“Once we get into Friday, we’ve got minimal risk of severe weather – but the early part of the week is going to be notable.

“I suppose that’s a mixed blessing, as we’ve had a fairly poor ski season so far, and those South Island skifields have been anticipating water for snow.

“But people do need to take care and keep up to date with our forecasts and warnings for the next few days.”

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.