Kiwis go to the polls to elect the ‘Bird of the Century’

It wouldn't be the "Bird of the Century" election without a kiwi among the entrants.

Stand aside Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon et al. Kiwis are going to the polls for an election like no other.

There’s a field of 75 candidates, winging their way up and down the country, from the forest to the coast, to claim the ultimate prize as “Bird of the Century”.

The country’s favourite election to find Bird of the Year is going up a notch or three this year to celebrate Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday.

Chief executive Nicola Toki says Forest & Bird is searching for the bird that has captured New Zealanders’ hearts over the past century, and inviting applications for campaign managers for each of the entrants.

A photographic work by artist Fiona Pardington featuring the extinct male and female huia birds.

Among the contenders are five extinct birds, the mātuhituhi/bush wren, last seen in 1968; tutukiwi/South Island snipe, which became extinct in 1964; huia, with its distinctive white-tipped tail feathers; piopio/ native thrush; and whēkau/laughing owl.

Birds in the “serious trouble” camp need to be taken seriously and include the back-from-extinct takahē, whio/blue duck, South Island kōkako, perfume-feathered kākāpō and hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin.

The camp of birds in “some trouble” has a stellar lineup: the dignified blue-wattled kōkako; kākā, billed as the chattering gossip queen of the forest; and mohua/yellowbird will capture the eye of voters.

The kākā, billed as the chattering gossip queen of the forest. Photo / Karina Cooper

And then there’s the “well known” camp starring the North Island brown kiwi; tūī; kōtare/kingfisher; the large and lumbering kererū/wood pigeon; and pīwakawaka/fantail, known for its swooping flight pattern and distinctive “kissing” bird call.

Toki says the inclusion of five extinct birds is a heartbreaking reminder of the biodiversity loss to the country, and that 82 per cent of living native birds are threatened or at risk of extinction.

Voting gets under way October 30 and closes on the dot at 5pm on November 12.

The first Bird of the Year election took place in 2005 and the annual vote has grown to become a national celebration of the country’s feathered friends.

Along the way there have been some crazy moments, says Toki - voting scandals, a bat winning, and a competition favourite being booted for being too popular.