Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell is in Ukraine undertaking humanitarian work, with his aid charity Kiwi K.A.R.E Photo / Supplied

Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell says he has been asked by the family of a Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine to bring his body back to New Zealand.

Powell has been in Ukraine since July 10 voluntarily assisting with humanitarian aid efforts and helping with the evacuation of refugees from the war-ravaged country.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times on Wednesday night that he only expected to be in Ukraine for a few months.

"But the reality is the need is just so great and this war shows no signs of being over any time soon."

Powell, a former New Zealand Defence Force commanding officer, told Today FM that he had been asked by the family of Dominic Abelen, 30, to bring him back to New Zealand.

Dominic Abelen has been identified as the New Zealand soldier killed while fighting in Ukraine August 2022 picture supplied

NZME reported Corporal Abelen was on leave away from the NZ Defence Force when he was killed in a firefight on the frontline trying to re-take an enemy trench.

The corporal with 10 years' army service was based at Burnham Military Camp outside Christchurch with the 2nd/1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Regiment.

While not willing to go into details about the circumstances of Abelen's death, Powell told Today FM that the deceased's family were distraught.

"It's a very sad day here in Ukraine, not just for New Zealanders but for everyone."

Powell said he felt honoured to be able to bring Abelen back to his family.

"I've talked to a family member, they have asked me and I have agreed to go and get him. We need to do this in a very respectful and expedient manner. I have given the family my assurances that he will be well looked after all the way back.

He intended to drape the coffin in a New Zealand flag for the trip home and make sure the soldier had all the care a person serving in the defence force warranted.

Abelen would be taken initially through Warsaw, then Ukraine and back to New Zealand.

"We are determined to bring him out. He will come out and he will be looked after all the way," he said.

Powell, who has established the aid charity KIWI K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation), told the Bay of Plenty Times that he was "shocked" and deeply saddened by the brutality of the Russian occupation and the devastating aftermath of the invasion.

Some of the devastation experienced by the people of Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

"Many people have lost everything and the supplies we deliver are essential for those remaining in Ukraine and for those we assist to evacuate," he said.

An estimated 400 hospitals and medical centres have been destroyed or damaged, leaving doctors and nurses without equipment and drugs to treat the sick and injured.

Kiwi K.A.R.E aid charity founder Tenby Powell in Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

"We deliver much-needed hospital supplies and medical equipment, food, sanitary products for women, nappies, toys for children, trauma kits, defibrillators, pet supplies, and more. We also provide evacuation services for internally displaced persons."

Powell has launched a Givealittle page with the goal of raising $250,000 to establish a headquarters for Kiwi K.A.R.E in Ukraine, buy a van to make deliveries and provide for refugee evacuations.

"I have only been here six weeks, but soon realised we need a sustainable operation. That's why I'm trying to raise funds to establish an HQ for Kiwi K.A.R.E to operate from for at least one year, but more likely for two years.

"Having an HQ will also mean of course that other New Zealanders could come to Ukraine to help with this critical aid work, and rotate in and out as their commitments allowed."

Powell said he felt buoyed by the generosity of New Zealanders.

"It's been extraordinary. Since launching the Givealittle page, $72,253 has been donated in just 24 days, which is phenomenal."

Powell said no money raised will be used to fund administration costs or the team's wages, "we are covering our own costs".

"The supplies we deliver are essential for those remaining in Ukraine and those we assist to evacuate. We travel thousands of kilometres each week and without a van, our entire operation stops."

Powell said since being in Ukraine he had developed close connections with an "amazing network" of other aid volunteers, including other Kiwis, Americans, British and Polish.

"Lots of New Zealanders have done extraordinary work and some have been making an incredible contribution to the aid efforts all over Ukraine."

Powell said he was part of a team of volunteers who worked mainly in eastern and southern Ukraine around the Donbas region.

"There is a huge language barrier at times. But I can speak Polish and a bit of Russian, and while the Ukraine language is quite difficult to learn, the people of Ukraine and the wonderful Polish I have met and worked alongside are incredibly warm and generous."

He said "billions of dollars" of humanitarian aid was needed, including incubators and other medical equipment for newborns and sick children.

"I urge everyone who can to donate to Kiwi K.A.R.E as every dollar makes a difference."