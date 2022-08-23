There was a heavy police presence as the Brian Tamaki-led anti-government protesters met counter-protesters on their way to Parliament. Video / NZ Herald / Jed Bradley / Nick James / Vita Molyneux / Georgina Campbell

Brian Tamaki has announced a new political party called "Freedoms NZ".



At today's anti-Government protest at Parliament, Tamaki said the New Nation Party, Vision NZ and the Outdoors and Freedom Party had joined Freedoms NZ. One of the parties was based in London and two had signed a memorandum of understanding.



Tamaki, who said he is not running for political office, encouraged other parties to join the "umbrella of hope".

He cited the Democracy NZ party and the New Conservative Party, whose co-leader Ted Johnston is contesting the Auckland mayoralty at October's local body elections.

Sue Grey, co-leader of the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party. Photo / Supplied

The new parties would help ensure the lockdowns and division from vaccinations would never happen again, he said.

Vision NZ was set up by the Brian and Hannah Tamaki and contested the 2020 general elections where it got just 0.1 per cent of the vote.

The New Nation Party believes in protecting the rights and freedoms of all New Zealanders and says New Zealand is "blindly handcuffed" to the United Nations and should leave the global organisation.

The party stood Andrew Hollis at the Tauranga byelection in June. He got 260 votes.

Party leader Michael Jacomb said the umbrella party will ensure a formidable alternative is available to serve all the people of New Zealand at next year's general election.

"I'm proud that a large organisation like The [Tamakis'] Freedom and Rights Coalition recognises that the policies, pledges and principles of the NNP are the right ones to free New Zealanders from the undemocratic, centralised control imposed by this terrible government."

Jacomb said his party will work with the others to ensure that disenfranchised individuals, who are so desperate for a political home, have a single, clear alternative to vote for in the next general election.



Party secretary Melissa O'Hagan said: "For so long now the general public have been calling for the smaller parties to come together and I am proud that the NNP has been a major driver in achieving this call for unity."



Sue Grey, a self-employed lawyer from Nelson and co-leader of the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party, moved to Tauranga for the byelection where she came fourth with 1030 votes.



It started out as the NZ Outdoors Party, but changed its name in April this year to the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party after becoming active during the nationwide lockdown.



Supporters of the party have claimed the September 11 attacks were a false flag operation, promoted flat earth theories and denounced "mind control" and 5G technology.