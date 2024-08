Speaking to the Herald, the Stuff journalist said; “[Partner] Cam and I are still pinching ourselves - though my suddenly very prominent bump leaves absolutely no room for doubt that it’s really happening!”

“I definitely need more time to make sense of this flatpack nappy changing table but we can’t wait to meet our little one.”

The Herald understands O’Brien’s partner, Cameron Williams, was previously married to, and had a child with, former TVNZ journalist Rebecca Wright.

Before becoming Stuff’s chief political correspondent, O’Brien was a host for Today FM, which was pulled off the radio waves in March last year. She was Newshub’s political editor prior to this role.

Today FM staff including Tova O'Brien leave MediaWorks building after the station was taken off-air last year amid a proposal to shut the station down. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The broadcaster was accepting an award for Broadcast Reporter of the Year – for her exclusive interview with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – at the Voyager Media Awards in June last year when she repeated her famous comment.