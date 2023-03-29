Today FM host Tova O'Brien.

Today FM has abruptly abandoned its scheduled broadcasting and staff at the station fear they are about to lose their jobs.

Host Duncan Garner revealed on air today that the struggling station’s hosts had been asked to attend a meeting.

He was joined on air by fellow host Tova O’Brien, who said the company had “f***ed us”: “We are all going to lose our jobs,” she said.

Garner said: “This is betrayal”

He also told listeners: “Broadcasters here at Today FM have been called in to see the boss. We don’t know what’s going on. Tova’s asked for assurances that we are safe and hasn’t received them. Certainly some concerns in the background about the finances for the company overall.

“We were last on board you see as a station here. Could it be that we are first offloaded? I hope not. But that’s the axe hanging over us.

“It’s going to be a pretty difficult show but I am going to give it my best and be as honest as I can be with you. As news may or may not come through.”

The station has now abandoned its regular programing and is only playing music.

O’Brien’s producer Tom Day said on Twitter he was “gutted”.

I am gutted. @TodayFM_nz was what gave hope to so many people. I love our team — Tom Day (@tomdaynz) March 29, 2023

“Today FM was what gave hope to so many people. I love our team,” Day said.

A second tweet said: “Mediaworks said Today FM was a five year plan. They have completely lied.”

Today FM PULLED OFF AIR. as Duncan and Tova explain the station and staff are being cut.

“We’ve been told to play music”

“This is it, folks!” — Tim Murphy (@tmurphyNZ) March 29, 2023





Today’s developments follow the departure of Today FM radio boss Dallas Gurney, who quit the fledgling network earlier this month.

Gurney, a former general manager of Newstalk ZB, was hired by MediaWorks to help launch Today FM just over a year ago, signing up hosts O’Brien and Garner, as well as Rachel Smalley, Pauline Gillespie and Leah Panapa.

Gurney will leave the company in May and so far no successor has been named.

Today FM has struggled to make any inroads in its first year into Newstalk ZB’s ratings.

Newstalk ZB’s overall cumulative audience in New Zealand is 691,900 while Today FM sits on 100,400.

MediaWorks put a brave face on the ratings in December, saying: “Today FM remains a long-term project for MediaWorks and there won’t be a full national picture until next year when the results are decoupled from Magic Talk.”

However, in several metropolitan areas, the Magic Talk number has already been decoupled from Today FM. In Auckland, the station has a weekly audience of 29,700 compared to Newstalk ZB’s 269,900.

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace has also left his role.

He announced in January that up to 90 jobs could be slashed at the company.