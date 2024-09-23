Banking Ombudsman says scams surging, cost-of-living crisis a worry for many customers

The ombudsman’s annual report, released today, said overall disputes were up 31% and scam complaints rose 27% on the previous year.

Apart from scams, other complaints to the ombudsman related to people struggling with the cost of living reporting banks being non-responsive to requests for relief, Sladden said.

“A typical example is someone who’s struggling contacts their bank for support and the bank isn’t able to assist.”

She said desperate people who got no response from their bank might turn to loan sharks or other unscrupulous operators.

“That is a concern ... If the consumer is unable to get assistance from their bank, we follow it up with them.”

Sladden said the average loss from scams the scheme investigated rose sharply, from $57,000 last year to $80,000 this year.

Investment scams caused the steepest losses for customers but phishing scams were also widely reported.

Unauthorised payment scam cases also rose.

Those scams involved con artists tricking customers into sharing banking credentials with criminals.

Sladden said banks and other organisations, including telcos, should take more coordinated action to fight scams, with a cross-sector approach crucial to theprevention of scams.

And since many scams operated across international borders, a multilateral approach was also needed.

“There are some domestic scams but most are driven internationally.”

Sladden said anybody could be a scam target or victim.

“Year-on-year we have seen a massive increase in scams and frauds and they’re just becoming more and more sophisticated.”

Banks received more than 98,000 complaints during the year, according to the scheme, which collates complaint data on behalf of banks and updates the results on its website.

Problems with service accounted for almost half of all complaints. Complaints about delays, queues and waiting times were up 9%.