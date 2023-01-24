Up to 90 jobs to go at MediaWorks, staff told in email today

Staff received an email in which MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace appeared to say scores of job cuts would be necessary. Photo / NZME

MediaWorks has today told its staff up to 90 jobs could be slashed.

The Herald understands staff today received an email from chief executive Cam Wallace.

“As with many businesses in New Zealand, we are not immune to the impacts of the current economic factors [including] a likely recession this year, which will see a dampening demand from advertisers across the board.”

The email added: “I know this news will be unsettling for many MediaWorkers and we are committed to supporting our teams throughout this process.”

Staff were told “two-thirds” of MediaWorks’ costs were labour-related.

“And I’m sorry to let you know that we have had to make the difficult decision to review our operating model and reduce our workforce by up to 90 roles,” Wallace added.

That included what were deemed “a significant number of vacant roles”, to ensure the company was efficient, effective and resilient.

The email added: “Between now and the end of March we will be consulting with teams across MediaWorks and aim to do this as transparently as possible.”

MediaWorks operates More FM, the Edge, the Breeze, Mai FM and the Rock among other prominent radio stations.