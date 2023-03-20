Dallas Gurney has quit his Today FM role. Photo /Michael Cunningham

Days after giving a farewell speech for his own MediaWorks CEO, Today FM radio boss Dallas Gurney has quit the fledgling network.

Gurney, a former general manager of Newstalk ZB, was hired by MediaWorks to help launch Today FM, signing up a swag of broadcasting talent including Newshub’s Tova O’Brien, as well as Rachel Smalley, Duncan Garner, Pauline Gillespie and Leah Panapa.

But the station - which turns one tomorrow - has struggled to make any inroads into the powerhouse Newstalk ZB’s ratings.

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace was farewelled at an industry shindig at the Cavalier pub in Auckland’s Ponsonby on Thursday evening, with Gurney giving a farewell speech for his boss.

Now he is following him out the door as the Director of News and Talk, and there will be speculation about the future of Today FM. Gurney will leave the company in May - no successor has been named.

Tova O'Brien joined Today FM as Breakfast host - but only after losing a restraint of trade ERA case against her former workplace, Newshub/Discovery. Photo / Supplied

“Dallas joined MediaWorks in September 2021 bringing his extensive radio experience to build a new talk platform,” said an internal MediaWorks memo from interim CEO Wendy Palmer.

“As Today FM clocks up its one-year anniversary, Dallas has decided the time has come to move on to his next career challenge.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dallas for his contribution to MediaWorks and recognise the leadership skills he brought to the business. I know he will be missed by all at Today FM, the executive team and the wider company,” the email said.

Newstalk ZB’s overall cumulative audience in New Zealand is 691,900 while Today FM sits on 100,400.

MediaWorks put a brave face on the ratings in December, saying: ”Today FM remains a long-term project for MediaWorks and there won’t be a full national picture until next year when the results are decoupled from Magic Talk.”

However, in several metropolitan areas, the Magic Talk number has already been decoupled from Today FM. In Auckland, the station has a weekly audience of 29,700 compared to Newstalk ZB’s 269,900.

Last week, two Today FM hosts - Leah Panapa and Miles Davis - apologised on-air after saying that using the term “pregnant people” was “buying into bullshit”.

The internal MediaWorks memo, from interim CEO Wendy Palmer, announcing Dallas Gurney's resignation.

Palmer’s memo also revealed changes to the MediaWorks board.

“I would also like to announce further changes to the Board of Directors. Wayne Stevenson will step down from the board given the reduced likelihood of an IPO in the near term. Wayne joined the Board in 2019 following the merger with QMS NZ.

“He became Chair following the release of the Workplace Review in 2021 and has helped us make considerable progress on implementing the cultural change programme. The Board of Directors now consists of representatives from our Shareholders, QMS Media and Oaktree Capital.

“I know that Wayne has enjoved his time with us and we thank him for his contribution and wish him the very best for the future.”







