'Kind and gentle': Young boy who died in Whangārei crash was 'undoubtedly adored'

Myka Tuala, 6, died in a crash in Northland on New Year's Day. Photo / Supplied

The little boy who died in a car crash in Whangārei on New Year's Day was "undoubtedly adored" by all who knew him.

Six-year-old Myka Tuala from Wellington died a month short of his seventh birthday, a Givealittle page set up by a family friend said.

The page describes Myka as a happy, kind, and gentle boy.

"Our dear friends Charlotte and Jay have had the most devastating start to the new year," the page said."

"On January 1st, just a month short of his 7th birthday, their beloved son Myka was involved in a car collision which tragically resulted in his passing."

"Myka's personality was a true reflection of the loving family environment he has grown up in.

"He was a happy, kind and gentle boy who was undoubtedly adored by all that knew him."

As of Sunday evening, more than 100 people had donated over $6000 within five hours to the page in support of Myka's parents.

Five other people were injured in the crash.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 in Hikurangi between George St and Jordan Valley Rd about 4.20pm.

Myka's name was released by police earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this time," police said in a statement. '

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing."