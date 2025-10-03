Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Kerrin Leoni no-show: Auckland mayoral candidate pulls out of debate

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Simon Wilson sits down with independent mayoral candidate Eric Chuah and the Animal Justice Party's Rob McNeil. Video / Cameron Pitney

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni pulled out of a scheduled debate at the Herald this afternoon, just minutes before the debate was due to begin.

Her campaign manager Sharon Jensen emailed the Herald to advise of the withdrawal, but gave no reason at the time. She has since advised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save