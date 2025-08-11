The outgoing Whau Councillor said Police told her team she should contact them immediately if further threats are made.
Kerrin Leoni is running to be Auckland Mayor. She will not advertise her candidacy on her vehicle due to safety concerns.
“I am aware of other councillors who are also avoiding vehicle advertising because they simply do not feel safe,” Leoni said.
“Public service should never require candidates to put their safety on the line.”
During the 2022 Auckland mayoral campaign, the late
Fa’anana Efeso Collins’ campaign was marred by alleged incidents of harassment, including a road incident that was later resolved.
Leoni is one of 12 vying for the Auckland mayoralty this year.
She said despite the threat, she will continue to campaign vigorously across Auckland while calling for an action plan to address candidate safety.
“I have discussed an action plan with police, should issues arise,” Leonie told the
Herald. “The advice is to report it straight away if there are any signs of threats.” Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley has stripped signage from her vehicle citing safety fears.
Leoni’s decision follows that of colleague Auckland councillor
Josephine Bartley, who last week stripped her signage off her vehicle.
“Yep it sucks,” Bartley posted to Facebook.
“Can’t believe as public elected reps we have to almost hide ourselves, when we are about serving the public so we should be able to be public. But safety first.”
“I need to take the signage off for safety reasons.”
Auckland Council Governance and Engagement General Manager, Lou-Ann Ballantyne said the safety and wellbeing of elected members was paramount.
The council provides guidance and support and workplace risk and safety assessments.
“Security experts are available to respond immediately to any threat towards our elected members,” Ballantyne said.
