Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni says she was abused putting up her signage - police called

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni said she was abused by a member of the public while putting up her signage and her campaign team had to report it to police.

She has since decided not advertise her candidacy on her vehicle, she told the Herald.

Leoni, who wants to be the first Māori mayor of Tāmaki Makaurau, said displaying her photo on her car now felt too unsafe.

“The abuse has happened when we have been out putting up hoardings in South Auckland,” Leoni said.

She did not want to go into details of what was said apart from to say “it was not racist.”