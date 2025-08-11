Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni says she was abused putting up her signage - police called

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Kerrin Leoni said she was abused by a member of the public while putting up the signage for her campaign to be Auckland's first Māori mayor.

Kerrin Leoni said she was abused by a member of the public while putting up the signage for her campaign to be Auckland's first Māori mayor.

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni said she was abused by a member of the public while putting up her signage and her campaign team had to report it to police.

She has since decided not advertise her candidacy on her vehicle, she told the Herald.

Leoni, who wants to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save