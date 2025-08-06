Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Safety concerns force Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley to delegate hearing leadership

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

The first Pasifika woman elected to Auckland Council was forced to hand over control of a committee hearing to her deputy yesterday because of “safety reasons”, the move coming amid ongoing concerns that prompted her to strip her name and image from the side of her car.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki councillor Josephine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save