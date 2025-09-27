Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown talks to Simon Wilson: Grumpy no more?

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
24 mins to read

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown talks to Simon Wilson.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown sat down this week with the Herald’s Simon Wilson for the first in-depth interview he’s given this election campaign. They talked transport, housing, floods and the future of the city, and Wilson asked him how he’d changed.

If he was a “grumpy outsider” three years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save