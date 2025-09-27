Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland mayoral race: Early voter turnout at 9.2%

RNZ
5 mins to read

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni blames the turnout numbers so far on Wayne Brown's refusal to debate issues. Photo / 123rf

Auckland mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni blames the turnout numbers so far on Wayne Brown's refusal to debate issues. Photo / 123rf

By Jessica Hopkins of RNZ

Two Auckland mayoral candidates have given mixed reactions to voter turnout in the city’s local elections so far.

More than 100,000 Aucklanders had voted, with just under two weeks left to do so.

Auckland Council said 116,875 votes had been received

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save