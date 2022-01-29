Kermadec Islands rocked by 6.4 magnitude quake, no tsunami threat to NZ

The National Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the potential that a tsunami created by an earthquake could reach New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

The National Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the potential that a tsunami created by an earthquake could reach New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Kermadec Islands region, about 1100km northeast of New Zealand.

The National Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the potential that a tsunami created by an earthquake could reach New Zealand.

We are assessing whether the M6.6 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake at 2022-01-29 3:46 PM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 29, 2022

At 4.31pm the agency posted on Twitter: "Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is not expected following the Kermadec Islands region earthquake. People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities."

At 4.44pm the agency confirmed there was no threat of tsunami.

"Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."

NATIONAL ADVISORY: Earthquake Being Assessed

Tonga and the surrounding Pacific region were rocked by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on Thursday evening.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake was just 14km deep, and its epicentre was located 250km Northwest of Nuku'alofa.

There were no regional tsunami warnings following the strong quake.

The tremor came less than a fortnight after Tonga was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15 when Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted, sending a shock wave around the globe.

The National Emergency Management Agency and scientific advisors are still assessing whether any other tsunami activity is expected, such as strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. We will provide an update as soon as the assessment is complete. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 29, 2022

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is not expected following the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake. People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 29, 2022

A magnitude M6.6 earthquake has occurred at/in KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION. NEMA and GNS Science are assessing the earthquake parameters to determine IF there is a tsunami risk to New Zealand. Check https://t.co/ohUnSXvSm8 for updates. — BOP Civil Defence (@BOPCivilDefence) January 29, 2022

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M6.4 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake. Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 29, 2022

The unprecedented disaster left large swathes of the Pacific kingdom in ruins, as volcanic ash turned day to night and tsunami surges washed over low-lying islands.

The volcanic eruption proved so powerful it could be heard from neighbouring Fiji, while a sonic boom was registered in all parts of the globe, including New Zealand.

