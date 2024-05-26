Kerikeri High School was placed under lockdown on Monday morning after reports about a person with a firearm in the area.

However, the firearm turned out to be a toy gun.

Kerikeri High School principal Mike Clent emailed parents, whānau and caregivers informing them the school “had been directed by police to go into lockdown because of an incident in the vicinity of the school”.

The school was placed on lockdown at 8.45am and it was lifted at 9.05am.

In another email, the school said the lockdown was implemented on police advice “after a member of the public reported they had seen a student in town with what appeared to be a gun”.

“We worked with the police to identify the young person involved ... and it was discovered that this was a toy gun.

“We are now working with police and the young person’s family to address this serious matter.”

A police spokeswoman said a report was received “about a person with what was believed to be a firearm in the Kerikeri area” around 8.18am.

“The school self-initiated a lockdown, which has since been lifted.

“Police located the person and are currently speaking with them.”

Clent commended students who had “behaved themselves remarkably well throughout this difficult situation”.

“Guidance support will be available for students who have been upset by this situation,” he said.

A previous lockdown at Kerikeri High in 2021 was triggered when a family member of a new student allegedly turned up at the school with a kitchen knife and assaulted another student.

The victim was not badly injured and did not require medical assistance.

An 18-year-old was later arrested following the incident and charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy at the school.

